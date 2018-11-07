WMC kicks off 2018 Holiday Food Drive

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For more than a decade, WMC Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 million pounds of food for the Mid-South Food Bank.
Feeding those in need is what it's all about, so this year we're doing things a little different.
We'll be collecting money and food starting Wednesday until our big WMC Holiday Food Drive on December 5th.
Nearly 418,000 people in the Mid-South are food insecure, while 123,000 children in the Mid-South don't know if they'll eat today, and 27 percent of Mid-South residents do not qualify for federal nutrition programs.
This year we are teaming up with Gateway Tire and CashSaver to decrease those statistics.
You can drop off cash or food donations at more than 15 locations throughout the community to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank.
For a full list of drop off locations click here.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.