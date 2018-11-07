Your First Alert To COLD Temperatures

THIS WEEK: Clouds increase tonight along with a slight chance of stray shower. Isolated showers are possible tomorrow although much of the day and overnight will be mainly cloudy and dry. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. A shower is possible early Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost will be likely Friday night into early Saturday morning.