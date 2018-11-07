Your First Alert To COLD Temperatures

A low pressure system riding along the Gulf Coast will bring clouds and rain chances to the Mid-South for the rest of the week followed by some of the coldest air of the season for the end of the week and weekend
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 50
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 10-15 HIGH: 56
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 10 LOW: 45
THIS WEEK: Clouds increase tonight along with a slight chance of stray shower. Isolated showers are possible tomorrow although much of the day and overnight will be mainly cloudy and dry. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. A shower is possible early Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost will be likely Friday night into early Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s with widespread frost again likely. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: The below average temperatures continue Monday with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and even cooler with highs only in the upper 40s.
