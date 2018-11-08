Breakdown: How an upside down rainbow forms

It can only form when the sun is at an altitude lower than 32.2. The circumzenithal is the brightest when it is at 22.2 above the horizon. In order to get a circumzenithal there must be no turbulence and no strong up and down drafts. It is apart of the halo family. It is not rare but because it is positioned so far overhead it can sometimes be overlooked. When you see sundogs, look out for circumzenithal as the same type of ice crystals cause them.