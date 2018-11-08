A chance for showers today, frost tomorrow

A few showers will once again be possible this morning, but rain will be light and spotty. We will be mostly dry and cloudy this afternoon, but there will be another round of rain late tonight and into early Friday morning. It will be chilly all day with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs only in the lower 50s. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 43.
FRIDAY: A lingering front will keep rain in the forecast through Friday morning. The best chance for rain tomorrow will be along and south of I-40. As the front finally moves east, Friday afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s on Friday night and frost will be likely. There is a freeze watch in place form Friday 9 pm to Saturday 9 am because temperatures will be at or below freezing. This means that vegetation will likely be destroyed.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s. Frost will once again be possible on Saturday night. It will be sunny and dry all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature a chance for afternoon and evening showers. Tuesday will be cooler with more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. It will also only be in the 40s on Wednesday. Lows could drop into the 20s on Tuesday night.
Brittney Bryant
