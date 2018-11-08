FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The coldest air of this season will push into the Mid-South this upcoming weekend. The freezing temperatures will occur thanks to a dip in the jet stream moving in cold Canadian air across the Mid-South.
Lows Friday and Saturday night will dip into the 20s and 30s. Due to this being the first freeze of this fall, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze watch from Friday night at 9 p.m. to Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for the entire Mid-South.
Before the freezing temperatures arrive, there are some simple tips to keep in mind when preparing for the Freezing Temperatures. Such as protecting your pipes, plants and pets.
Not only that but remember to install carbon monoxide detectors as furnaces begin to fire across the region. Remember to give space around a spacer heater to prevent a fire.
There are also ways you can dress to make sure you stay warm and toasty when heading out and about across the region.
For a full list of cold weather safety tips from the National Weather Service, click here.
