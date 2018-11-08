Fred’s Pharmacy headquarters leaving Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis-based Fred's Pharmacy will soon be moving its corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas.
Speculation about this move had been happening for several days.
A WMC Action News 5 source informed us that corporate employees were told that the deal is done.
Severance packages have been offered as part of the move.
Mayor Jim Strickland and the EDGE board have been trying to convince the company to stay in the Bluff City.
Our source said the headquarters is moving but the retail and pharmacy store will keep a small corporate presence in Memphis.
The company is also looking to keep the distribution center here in the Mid-South but in a new location.
This comes after Fred’s sold its specialty pharmacies to CVS for $40 million this summer and after laying off about 100 works just before Thanksgiving last year.
