Gasol’s free throws give Grizzlies 89-87 win over Nuggets

Nuggets: Murray was limited to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in the first half. He missed his first four 3-pointers before converting one near the 9-minute mark of the third quarter. ... Jokic, who averages 11 shots a game, took just one — his 3-point try in the closing seconds. "I'll have to look at the tape to see what they are doing for him to only take one shot," coach Michael Malone said. "Obviously, I would like him to take more shots, but right now he isn't shooting the ball and we will have to figure out why."