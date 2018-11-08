Man charged with killing woman near Overton Square

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 20-year-old man is facing a murder charge for a Southaven woman’s death over the summer near Overton Square.
Evan Riales is accused of shooting 38-year-old Erica Young in the face during an argument outside his apartment July 2.
Police found the Southaven woman slumped in the front seat of her car. She died three days later in the hospital.
Riales was initially charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was indicted Thursday for second-degree murder.
Riales posted $40,000 bond and is free while he awaits trial.
