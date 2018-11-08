Memphis 901 FC hosting open tryouts for aspiring soccer stars

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South soccer stars: Here's your chance to go pro.
Memphis 901 FC is hosting open tryouts ahead of the team’s inaugural season.
Tryouts, open to players 18 or older, will be at the DeSoto County Soccer Association fields on Stateline Road in Southaven.
Tryout games will be held at 10 a.m. and noon in front of the Memphis 901 FC staff including head coach Tim Mulqueen.
Players must come prepared with their own equipment and bring one white and one dark colored shirt.
The top players will be chosen for a second tryout in January.
The deadline to register is November 30 at 5 p.m. Registration is $55.
Click here to register.
Memphis 901 FC kicks off its inaugural season in March, with home games at AutoZone Park.
