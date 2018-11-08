Memphis man indicted for wife’s 2017 murder

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing murder charges in connection with his wife’s 2017 death.
Melvin Summerville, 40, was indicted for first degree murder Wednesday.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Anitra Summerville, 42, was reported missing in April 2017 after she wasn’t seen for a week. Four days later her car was found in Memphis and towed to a wrecking company car lot in Horn Lake.
Authorities say an employee found her body in the trunk of the car during inventory. She’d been shot multiple times.
Investigators say the couple had a history of domestic violence.
Summerville is in jail without bond.
