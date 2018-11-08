More than 1,700 provisional ballots to be counted by Shelby County Election Commission

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission spent Thursday morning organizing provisional paper ballots, before counting them by the afternoon.
Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said it's a long process that involves research for each ballot, to determine if it's complete and if the voter was registered.
A provisional counting board will convene to decide whether to accept or deny each vote.
The ballots remain sealed until then.
The process is expected to take weeks.
"Depends on the amount of research we have to do but I wouldn't expect the provisional counting board to meet until right before thanksgiving," said Phillips.
A tally, released Thursday afternoon, shows 1,754 provisional ballots outstanding.
The Greenlaw Community Center polling location had the most at 47, followed by Whitten Memorial Baptist at 46 and First Baptist Church of Lakeland at 34.
Phillips said some registered voters in Germantown and Collierville had to vote provisionally on election day because a computer operating system upgrade didn't accurately recognize their address.
"We caught a lot of them and we fixed a lot of them but there were some that slipped through," said Phillips.
The election commission has to certify the election by Monday November 26.
If a voter’s provisional ballot is denied, the election commission said they will be sent a letter explaining why.
