Showers tonight and a cold blast on the way

Temperatures will hold in the 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be windy with gusts out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Rain chance at 40%. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 43.
FRIDAY: The best chance for rain in the morning will be along and south of I-40. As the front finally moves east, Friday afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday night and frost will be likely. There is a freeze watch in place form Friday 9 pm to Saturday 9 am because temperatures will be at or below freezing. This means that vegetation will likely be destroyed.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with high temperatures in the 40s Saturday and around 50 Sunday. Lows will be in the low 30s again Sunday morning. Frost will once again be possible on Saturday night. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and dry all weekend. Some clouds may move in Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature a chance for afternoon and evening showers. Tuesday will be colder with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect the same for Wednesday. Lows could drop into the 20s on Tuesday night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5