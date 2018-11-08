Showers tonight and a cold blast on the way

FRIDAY: The best chance for rain in the morning will be along and south of I-40. As the front finally moves east, Friday afternoon will be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday night and frost will be likely. There is a freeze watch in place form Friday 9 pm to Saturday 9 am because temperatures will be at or below freezing. This means that vegetation will likely be destroyed.