Suspects in connection with crime spree released from jail without bond

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three of the suspects charged with breaking into multiple cars around Cooper-Young Monday have been released from jail without any bond.
Victims were not happy to hear this.
Adam Kimple and his family are some of the victims involved in the Midtown crime spree.
"They got an X-box. They got an external hard drive, a bunch of change, they stole her backpack that they found," said Kimple.
He said they even took diapers.
Police charged Michael Berry and Keith Branch for at least three car break-ins.
Kimple admitted his car was not locked when it was burglarized in his own driveway.
Police were informed that three males, wearing hoodies and backpacks, were breaking into cars at Walker and Barksdale.
Investigators discovered a car parked at the corner of Evelyn and Kyle had been broken into.
A 9 mm handgun was missing, as well as battery chargers.
Investigators received a tip that men were seen running across a backyard on Mclean and they were eventually caught.
When Branch was arrested he had $66 in cash, portable chargers, an Ipod and a cellphone.
According to police, Branch confessed to stealing the items.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.