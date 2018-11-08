TBI: Not enough resources to investigate every officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The new director of the TBI says his department does not have the resources to investigate every officer-involved shooting.
After a police shooting in September, Memphis and Shelby County leaders drafted a resolution asking the TBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings.
However, Director David Rausch says the MPD Director and Shelby County Sheriff know the TBI's limits.
“As we have said to the folks there in Shelby County and Memphis is, we are concerned because of our resources,” Rausch said. “They understand that we have limited resources.”
Rausch said the MPD Director did the right thing by calling the TBI in the police shooting of Martavious Banks, which is what led to the resolution.
