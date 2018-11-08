Texas police charged in double homicide in stricken NY town

This undated photo provided by Moore County Sheriff's Office in Dumas, Texas, shows Timothy Dean. Authorities say two Texas law enforcement officers are now charged in connection with a double homicide in upstate New York. The sheriff's office in Wayne County, New York, says Bron Bohlar was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, on a warrant for conspiracy at his Texas home. Deputies say Bohlar is an officer in the Texas Panhandle city Sunray. Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean was previously charged in the case with first- and second-degree murder and conspiracy. (Moore County Sheriff's Office via AP)