4th graders design new playground

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A group of fourth graders at Grace Saint Lukes Episcopal School became playground designers.
The children started brainstorming ideas when school started back in August.
They interviewed their classmates from preschool to eight grade and created styrofoam models with the ideas they came up with.
Wednesday, they presented their prototypes to the contractors who will use their ideas to create the final design for the playground.
"This was entirely their work," teacher Juan Roncal said. "We gave them some guidelines and some pointers. The reason being because we think kids are going to grow if they care."
The idea for the project is part of something called design thinking. Companies like Apple and Google use it in their workplace every day.
Grace Saint Lukes is hoping the strategy will teach kids important life skills like empathy, collaboration and cooperation.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.