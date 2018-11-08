Tracking More Rain & Get Ready For A Big Freeze

A low pressure system moving east along the southeastern U.S. is driving Gulf moisture into the Mid-South keeping clouds and rain chances in the forecast. This will be followed by dry air this weekend and what is shaping up to be the first freeze of the season
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 10-15 LOW: 45
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 10 HIGH: 53
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: N 5-10 LOW: 42
THIS WEEK: Clouds linger overnight along with a slight chance of a stray shower. A few passing showers are possible early tomorrow but much of the day will be mainly dry. A better chance of rain will develop tomorrow night and spread into early Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear Friday as cold dry air moves into the area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s and overnight lows will fall to near 30. A killing frost is expected for much of the area and freeze warnings may be issued.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s and overnight lows dipping to near 30 again. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday along with a slight chance of rain. The below average temperatures will also continue with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and even cooler with highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
