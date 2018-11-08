Tracking More Rain & Get Ready For A Big Freeze

THIS WEEK: Clouds linger overnight along with a slight chance of a stray shower. A few passing showers are possible early tomorrow but much of the day will be mainly dry. A better chance of rain will develop tomorrow night and spread into early Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear Friday as cold dry air moves into the area. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s and overnight lows will fall to near 30. A killing frost is expected for much of the area and freeze warnings may be issued.