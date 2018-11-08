WATCH: Officials release new details in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (WMC) - Officials are holding a press conference at about 3:15 p.m. Central to release more details about a mass shooting at a California bar that killed 12 people.
A gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, and injured multiple others when he opened fire at a busy bar during a college night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.
