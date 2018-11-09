After long wait, 1st legal pot shops on East Coast to open

In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 photo a humidity indicator rests in a bowl of a strain of cannabis called "Walker Kush" at New England Treatment Access medical cannabis dispensary, in Northampton, Mass. The Walker Kush strain of cannabis is intended for legal recreational consumption once cannabis products can be sold legally in the state. Within days perhaps, the medical marijuana dispensary in Northampton expects to receive the final go-ahead to throw its doors open to anyone 21 or older who wants to purchase cannabis products ranging from flower to edibles, creams and even suppositories. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne)