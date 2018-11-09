FedExFamilyHouse expanding; hosting inaugural benefit run

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The home away from home for families of children being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is tripling in size.
The FedExFamilyHouse has opened new doors for those out-of-town families.
The $12 million expansion includes a four-story addition connected to the current building, bringing the total number of rooms and suites from 24 to 75.
FedExFamilyHouse will take in families whose young patients are being treated for any length of time whether it’s a day, a month, even a year for free.
“It gives them a little bit of a haven and a little bit a sense of community while they're away from home, under the stress and strain of their child being in medical care,” said Bob Henning, CFO of FedEx Ground in Pittsburgh.
FedExFamilyHouse opened in 2010. Since then, it has been home to more than 103,000 family members.
A benefit run for FedExFamilyHouse is set for Saturday morning at Le Bonheur.
The inaugural "Hustle for the House" four-mile run starts at 9 a.m., followed by a Family Fun Run/Walk at 10 a.m.
