Freezing temperatures arrive tonight!

NEXT WEEK: There will be scattered showers and storms on Monday, especially in areas along and south of I-40 in the morning and afternoon. There could be a rain/snow mix late Monday night, but any snow will not stick because ground temperatures will be above freezing. The rest of the week looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s Monday and maybe only in the 30s Tuesday, but we will get back to the 50s by Thursday. Overnight lows will be below freezing for most of next week with 20s expected area wide on Tuesday night.