Freezing temperatures arrive tonight!

Highs today will only reach the mid 40s to low 50s thanks to early clouds and a cold north wind. This is about 15 degrees below normal. A Freeze Warning is in place tonight from 9 pm to 9 am Saturday with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s. Remember to protect your pipes, plants and pets from the cold.
AFTERNOON: Becoming partly cloudy. Windy and cold. High: 45-50. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 25-29.
WEEKEND: It will stay cold this weekend, but it will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the low 40s and the wind chill will be in the upper 30s. Lows will also be below freezing on Saturday night, so frost will be likely. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a high around 50.
NEXT WEEK: There will be scattered showers and storms on Monday, especially in areas along and south of I-40 in the morning and afternoon. There could be a rain/snow mix late Monday night, but any snow will not stick because ground temperatures will be above freezing. The rest of the week looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s Monday and maybe only in the 30s Tuesday, but we will get back to the 50s by Thursday. Overnight lows will be below freezing for most of next week with 20s expected area wide on Tuesday night.
