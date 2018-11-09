5 Great Things: Rhodes College ranked second best in Tennessee, $2M Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Decision 2018 is more or less in the books and now here’s a non-partisan look at 5 of the Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
WalletHub ranked Rhodes College second best in its 2019's Best College & University Rankings with Vanderbilt University in Nashville being the only college ranked higher.
Memphis-based Youth Villages hopes to make the transition into adulthood easier for foster children by awarding $10 million in grants to four jurisdictions to expand a program called YVLifeset.
After several years without a hospital, West Memphis welcomed the opening of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Crittenden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fourth graders at Grace Saint Lukes Episcopal School spent weeks coming up with Styrofoam prototypes which they presented to contractors who will use their ideas to create the final design for their new playground.
Some lucky soul in Memphis is two million dollars richer after matching five of six drawn numbers for a $1 million prize that was doubled by the Power Play option.
And I checked ... it wasn’t me and the prize has yet to be claimed, so check your tickets!
