Man confesses to shooting, killing 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police have identified the man accused of shooting a teen in the face.
During a press conference, the Forrest City Police chief said investigators received several leads about 15-year-old Jordan White’s death that pointed to 29-year-old Christopher Buchanan.
Police searched his home that is in the same apartment complex where Jordan was found dead Thursday.
Chief Deon Lee said Buchanan ultimately ended up confessing to the crime and is charged with capital murder.
“This was not gang related and its not indicative of the citizens of Forrest City Arkansas,” Chief Lee said.
Buchanan has been arrested in Chicago five times for crimes including battery, kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He convicted on the battery charge and found not guilty for the other crimes.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.