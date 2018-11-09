Morning rain, sunny and dry afternoon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Showers and storms will be likely before 7 am, but rain will move east and clouds will gradually clear after that. This afternoon will feature sunshine and a blustery north wind. Highs today will only reach the lower 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal. A Freeze Warning is in place tonight from 9 pm to 9 am Saturday. This means that a hard freeze is possible with temperatures dropping below freezing. Remember to protect your pipes, plants and pets from the cold.
TODAY: 70% early, then dry and sunny. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 30.
WEEKEND: It will stay cold this weekend, but it will be sunny and dry. Highs on Saturday will only top out around 45 and the wind chill will be in the upper 30s. Lows will also be below freezing on Saturday night, so frost will be likely. Sunday will be slightly warmer with a high around 50.
NEXT WEEK: There will be scattered showers and storms on Monday, especially in areas along and south of I-40 in the morning and afternoon. There could be a rain/snow mix late Monday night, but any snow will not stick because ground temperatures will be above freezing. The rest of the week looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s Monday through Wednesday, but we will get back to the 50s Thursday. Overnight lows will be below freezing for most of next week with 20s expected area wide on Tuesday night.
