No one lost: Rescuers save 4 fishermen in Channel storm

In this grab taken from video made available on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, two fishermen sit on the hull of a boat to be airlifted by a rescue helicopter, off the English Channel. Four fishermen have been rescued after capsizing in the English Channel during a heavy storm. Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Thursday the men capsized east of the town of Eastbourne late Wednesday afternoon. (Maritime and Coastguard Agency via AP) (AP)