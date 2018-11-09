Ole Miss chancellor resigns

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter is resigning from his post, a source tells WTVA.
He became chancellor of the university in January 2016.
In a news release issued by the university, Vitter will serve as chancellor through Jan. 3, 2019, and continue as a faculty member in the School of Engineering’s Department of Computer and Information Science.
“I am excited about the opportunity as a faculty member to advance the university’s research and academic excellence,” he stated. “Both Sharon and I will remain strong citizens of Rebel Nation.”
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.