Prepare For Rain Tonight & A FREEZE WARNING Tomorrow Night

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday along with a chance of rain. Afternoon highs will be near 50 and lows will fall into the lower 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny an slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.