Prepare For Rain Tonight & A FREEZE WARNING Tomorrow Night

A cold front will bring showers to the area overnight follow by the coldest air of the season prompting the National Weather Service to issue a FREEZE WARNING for the entire Action News 5 coverage area.
TONIGHT: Showers WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 43
FRIDAY: Clearing WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 52
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & COLD WIND: NW 5-10 LOW: 30
THIS WEEK: Showers will move through the area overnight and exit by early Friday morning. Clouds will clear through the day as cold Canadian air filters into the Mid-South. The FREEZE WARNING will go into effect at 9 PM Friday night and remain until 9 AM Saturday morning. Temperatures around the area will fall into the mid 20s to near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs only reaching the upper mid 40s and overnight lows again dipping into the mid 20s to near 30. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday along with a chance of rain. Afternoon highs will be near 50 and lows will fall into the lower 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny an slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders