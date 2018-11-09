3 teens arrested in crime spree, carjacking of teacher

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three teens have been arrested for carjacking a teacher, and going on a crime spree in multiple neighborhoods.
Police say the teenage suspects were caught during another carjacking that led to a brief police chase, and ended in a crash.
Andre Hemphill and Romeo Swett, both 17-years-old, and 18-year-old Jimmie Jackson all face multiple charges including carjacking, aggravated robbery, and motor vehicle theft.
The crime spree happened at least four locations across town, including at AB Hill Elementary where a teacher was carjacked.
Police say the suspects were armed with handguns, wore bandannas over their faces, and robbed and carjacked victims from midtown to south Memphis.
Investigators say if you have any information about these incidents or suspects call police immediately.
