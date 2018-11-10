Crosswalks missing after repaving Mud Island, neighbors share safety concerns

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An unfinished road project on Mud Island is leaving some residents frustrated and worried about safety.
Residents said crossing the street has become a bit of a headache on A.W Willis and Island Drive.
Harbor Town resident Hayden Shadden said he runs along the river daily and everyday there’s a close call.
"No one ever stops,” said Shadden.
On the newly repaved roads you can sort of see an outline of what so many pedestrians are looking for.
Michelle Babcock also lives in Harbor Town and she agreed.
"It does make it a little difficult when you are a driver to see, oh it’s just a single yellow sign instead of a big crosswalk,” said Babcock.
The crosswalks are gone and complaints into the city's 3-1-1 system said they would like to see them come back.
The repaving project wrapped up weeks ago, but not only are the crosswalks gone, they also haven't re-striped in the round-about.
While drivers are trying to figure out whether to yield or not to yield, they also have to figure out what lane they’re in.
“If you’re not from around here, you probably don’t know how a roundabout works. And yes, there’s issues of cars coming over to the other lane so you just have to be on the look-out,” said Shadden.
We contacted the city for some answers.
Officials told us contractors should start the project next week.
They will be placing temporary paint or thermoplastic striping, but the moisture level has to be minimal.
Rain is in forecast for Monday, making it likely that residents will have to wait a little bit longer for safer roads.
