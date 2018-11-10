Expect a very cold weekend, with rain returning Monday

Freezing temperatures greet us overnight this weekend, with afternoon highs remaining well below average. Rain chances return to start the work week, along with a chance for frozen precipitation.
A FREEZE WARNING is active until 9 a.m. this morning and we will see another FREEZE WARNING in place for some counties in North Mississippi overnight tonight. Wake-up temperatures are in the 20s and 30s area wide under clear skies. During the day, sunny skies will prevail, but afternoon highs will struggle to warm into the lower 40s with breezy northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph giving us a bit of a wind chill. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s yet again with northeast wind around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 43.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 30.
VETERANS DAY: Tomorrow we will see afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift out of the southeast around 5 mph during the day, helping us warm up a bit more than today. We will see overnight lows in the upper 30s with cloudy skies leading into our Monday.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: A cold front will push across the Mid-South to start next week. This will bring us more rain in the forecast for Monday. Highs will stay in the middle 40s for the start of the week with cloudy skies. Rain looks to linger a bit Monday night into Tuesday. With lows dipping into the 30s, we could see a few snow flakes mixed in with the rain as we push into Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected with any frozen precipitation that does fall. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs only warming near 40 degrees with overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.
REST OF WEEK: Sunny skies prevail from Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon highs to end the week will stay in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Overall a very chilly forecast is in store as we push through the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
