Expect a very cold weekend, with rain returning Monday

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A cold front will push across the Mid-South to start next week. This will bring us more rain in the forecast for Monday. Highs will stay in the middle 40s for the start of the week with cloudy skies. Rain looks to linger a bit Monday night into Tuesday. With lows dipping into the 30s, we could see a few snow flakes mixed in with the rain as we push into Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected with any frozen precipitation that does fall. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs only warming near 40 degrees with overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.