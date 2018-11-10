FREEZE WARNING Tonight & More Cold Days Ahead

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through the Mid-South as the week begins bringing another round of rain along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s. Rain could briefly change to snow before ending in the early morning hours of Tuesday as more cold air flows into the regions. Clouds will gradually clear during the day Tuesday but afternoon highs will only be near 40 and overnight lows will plummet into the low to mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower fifties with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s.