FREEZE WARNING Tonight & More Cold Days Ahead

A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect tonight and remain until 9 a.m. Saturday as temperatures across the Mid-South plunge into the 20s. Don’t expect much of the warm up this weekend as cold Canadian air keeps a grip on the area for the next several days.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: N 5-10 LOW: 29
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 43
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: E 5 LOW: 30
THE WEEKEND: Temperature will only warm into the lower 40s Saturday afternoon despite a full day of sunshine and we can expect another cold night tomorrow night. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through the Mid-South as the week begins bringing another round of rain along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows falling into the lower 30s. Rain could briefly change to snow before ending in the early morning hours of Tuesday as more cold air flows into the regions. Clouds will gradually clear during the day Tuesday but afternoon highs will only be near 40 and overnight lows will plummet into the low to mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower fifties with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s.
