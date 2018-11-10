Friday Football Fever: Week 13 Scores and Highlights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 13 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!
Here are the highlights and scores from Week 13:
Whitehaven beat Houston 31-27 and Germantown defeated Central High 24-19.
Highlights:
MUS beat Nashville Pope John Paul II 42-17 and Brentwood beat CBHS 21-14.
Highlights:
Horn Lake won against Vicksburg Warren Central 19-0 and Olive Branch defeated Neshoba Central 24-20.
Highlights:
West Carroll 0 vs. Lake County 48
South Gibson 14 vs. Milan 29
McNairy Central 30 vs. Covington 35
Ridgeway 8 vs. Henry County 31
Warren Central 0 vs. Horn Lake 19
Southwind 34 vs. Kirby 36
ECS 14 vs. Lausanne 35
Trinitiy Christian 7 vs. Peabody 41
