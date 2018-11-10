Friday Football Fever: Week 13 Scores and Highlights

By Jarvis Greer, Sudu Upadhyay, and WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 9, 2018 at 10:56 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:56 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s Week 13 for TSSAA high school football teams, and that means it’s time for Friday Football Fever!

Here are the highlights and scores from Week 13:

Whitehaven beat Houston 31-27 and Germantown defeated Central High 24-19.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 13 (Part 1 of 3)

MUS beat Nashville Pope John Paul II 42-17 and Brentwood beat CBHS 21-14.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 13 (Part 2 of 3)

Horn Lake won against Vicksburg Warren Central 19-0 and Olive Branch defeated Neshoba Central 24-20.

Highlights:

Friday Football Fever: Week 13 (Part 3 of 3)

Final Scores:

West Carroll 0 vs. Lake County 48

South Gibson 14 vs. Milan 29

McNairy Central 30 vs. Covington 35

Ridgeway 8 vs. Henry County 31

Warren Central 0 vs. Horn Lake 19

Southwind 34 vs. Kirby 36

ECS 14 vs. Lausanne 35

Trinitiy Christian 7 vs. Peabody 41

