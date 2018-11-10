$5.2M donated to Memphis River Parks for riverfront development

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis River Parks Partnership is getting an additional $5.2 million to redesign the riverfront.
The investment is from the Hyde Family Foundation, and the transformation will make it one of the crown jewels of the city.
It comes with the official opening brand new River Garden.
The River Garden on the north end of the riverfront is a great place to play or just gather.
It is all part of the connecting of all the parks along the river with a $70 million campaign that is already close to $32 million, helped along with a just announced $5 million donation from the Hyde Family Foundation.
"Imagine what is going to happen, we will not only have a magnificent river, we will have a magnificent riverfront tied to a magnificent city full of magnificent people,” said Barbara Hyde with the Hyde Family Foundation. “So we're very, very, grateful to be a part of it."
The transformation of the riverfront with the new river line that includes a walking trail that connects the Big River Crossing to the Wolf River Greenway is just part of the transformation.
