More Cold Temperatures Ahead and Wet Weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Highs today mostly in the 40s and tonight more frost and sub-freezing temperatures with lows near 30 degrees. Don’t forget to protect your pipes, plants, and pets from the cold.
THE REST OF THE TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy & cold. Wind: NE 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 29-33.
VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. High around 50.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance. Low 38
MONDAY & TUESDAY: There will be scattered showers and storms on Monday, especially in areas along and south of I-40 in the morning and afternoon. There could be a rain/snow mix late Monday night, but any snow will not stick because ground temperatures will be above freezing.
REST OF WEEK: Sunny skies prevail from Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon highs will stay in the 40s and climb into the 50s by the end of the week. Night-time low temperatures will stay mostly below freezing, in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.