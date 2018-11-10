Neighbors fed up with missing mail

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One Memphis neighborhood reports major problems with the U.S. Postal Service. People who live in Colonial Acres, near Quince and Perkins, said their mail service has gone from bad to worse. Now, they feel like the postal service is ignoring their complaints.
East Memphis resident Robert Newpoff is no fan of the United States Postal Service.
He said for over 2 years, the post office has totally messed things up around the neighborhood.
“Everybody, and I mean everybody from around here complains .. Last week, the mail didn’t show up Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. None of the mail," said Newpoff.
He claimed the postal service lost his medication from the VA hospital on three different occasions.
His neighbor Ron Packer has reached his limit, too.
“We’re not receiving bills that are due or bank statements that we’re expecting. Our lives are disrupted on a weekly basis," said Packer.
One look at the Colonial Acres NextDoor site, and you immediately notice all the angry posts about bad mail service.
“No mail again,” wrote one woman. “Wrong street, wrong address,” wrote another. “I’ve contacted USPS so many times, I’ve lost count,” wrote one exasperated neighbor.
When WMC Action News 5 reached out to the postal service, we received a standard email statement instead:
“We apologize for any inconvenience this situation has caused any of our customers. The Postal Service is committed to providing the best service possible and will resolve any specific issues brought to our attention. The Postal Service encourages customers to report concerns to our Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or by email through the ‘Contact Us’ link on usps.com. The Customer Care Center hours of operation are Monday - Friday 8 AM - 8:30 PM ET and Saturday 8 AM - 6 PM ET.”
USPS recommended customers report their concerns and sign up for Informed Delivery, where a photo of your mail is taken when it arrives in Memphis, showing you what’s on the way to your mailbox. Newpoff and Packer both have Informed Delivery, and both said all it does is show them letters, magazines and packages that never arrive.
“They show us pictures of the mail we’re supposed to receive today but nothing comes. So my question is, where does it go? I have to assume it must be going into a dumpster somewhere,” said Packer.
“I’ve complained and they say they’re working on it, trying to get it better. Or they give you a toll-free number to call and somebody takes notes and you never hear back from anybody. I’ve even written Washington D.C and never heard back. It’s the Federal Government. What are you going to do," said Newpoff.
WMC Action News 5 learned the Colonial Acres mail route hasn’t had a permanent letter carrier in a long time. Neighbors said the Memphis Post Master is aware, but they’ve been told staffing problems and union issues are to blame for the poor service.
