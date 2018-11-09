Winter wonderland fulfills wish of Texas woman with cancer

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - A Lindale woman with stage 4 cancer had her wish for snow fulfilled with a magical winter wonderland.
Carolyn Taylor is fighting stage 4 cancer and one of her final wishes is to see snow in Texas. Employees from Allstate are fulfilling her wish by creating a winter wonderland within her home.
They transformed Taylor’s house into a winter escape, decked out with holiday decorations, Christmas trees, lights, hot chocolate, and, most importantly, snow.
According to a press release, Allstate and Allstate agencies partnered with Elevate Dallas in order to bring this magical winter dream to Taylor and East Texas.
