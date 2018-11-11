Another Cold Snap Plus Rain and A Small Chance of Wintry Weather

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A cold front and low pressure system will ride north pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This is what will give us the chilly rain on Monday. Afternoon highs will only warm into the middle 40s. As a cold front slides into the Mid-South during the evening Monday, if there is any moisture leftover we could see rain with a few flakes mixed in or a brief changeover to snow. Chances look to be around 20% of seeing wintry weather and either way no accumulation is expected. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will dip near freezing. Clouds will decrease in coverage during the day Tuesday, but afternoon highs will stay frigid, only warming into the upper 30s.