Another Cold Snap Plus Rain and A Small Chance of Wintry Weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Another day with highs well below average across the Mid-South. Rain will move in overnight and it will be a rainy Monday with periods of rain through most of the day. More cold air will be ushers in, and a slight chance we could see a few flakes flying Monday night and very early Tuesday. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s to near 40.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20% of a shower late. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 40.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: A cold front and low pressure system will ride north pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This is what will give us the chilly rain on Monday. Afternoon highs will only warm into the middle 40s. As a cold front slides into the Mid-South during the evening Monday, if there is any moisture leftover we could see rain with a few flakes mixed in or a brief changeover to snow. Chances look to be around 20% of seeing wintry weather and either way no accumulation is expected. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will dip near freezing. Clouds will decrease in coverage during the day Tuesday, but afternoon highs will stay frigid, only warming into the upper 30s.
REST OF WEEK: Wednesday we look to see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. A low pressure system will build off the Gulf Coast Wednesday night into Thursday. This system could give us moisture for a quick snow shower overnight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Much like the system overnight Monday, this does not look to stick and cause issues. We will monitor the Wednesday night system. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees. We are back into the middle 50s for Friday and Saturday as another quick moving cold front pushes across the region. Overnight lows to end the week and start the weekend will dip into the lower to middle 30s.
