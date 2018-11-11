Local church joins in on commemorating Armistice Day

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Christ the King Lutheran Church of east Memphis joined churches across the nation in tolling the bells for peace to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice.
The Armistice ended World War I on November 11, 1918.
Church leaders said they do so not only to honor the fallen, but for those who have sacrificed throughout history and those who continue the fight for freedom.
A retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and pilot, Clay Lewis served in the Vietnam War.
He said he was very proud to be apart of the Air Force.
"To me it was my way of helping to preserve the American way of life. For me to go over there and do the things I did, I was hoping that other people wouldn't have to go," said Lewis.
Lewis comes from a family of service men and women.
His son now serves as a medic in the military.
On this Veteran's Day Lewis challenges our community to serve others.
"I think all Americans should service our country in some way,” said Lewis.
He said it’s our duty to perform some service for this country, and the military was his way of doing it.
