Organization hopes to bring first Tennessee chapter to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Organizers held a banquet Saturday night in hopes of bringing a Parents of Murdered Children chapter to Memphis.
Parents of Murdered Children helps not only parents, but anyone affected by violence with monthly support group meetings with counselors.
The organization also helps them with navigating the justice system.
So far this year, 148 people have been killed in a homicide in the city of Memphis.
Family members of victims often don't know where to turn for help.
Deborah Marion, mother of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, said that was the case for her when her son was murdered in 2010.
"I'm a living witness, there was no where for me to go. No where," said Marion.
Marion was the key note speaker at the banquet and Tim Williams organized the event.
"There are 36 Parents of Murdered Children chapters in the United States. The State of Tennessee has zero," said Williams.
Executive Director of Parents of Murdered Children Beverly Warnock thinks there should be chapters everywhere.
"There is just no where for them to turn to and we have found that by being with other families that have also had someone murdered, they start to heal," said Warnock.
The goal of the banquet was to raise as much money as possible to bring the chapter to Tennessee and to help mothers like Marion.
She said she wishes Memphis would have had a chapter sooner because she would have found more people like her.
