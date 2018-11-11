4 people wounded, 2 dead in shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Sunridge Drive Saturday night.
According to investigators, six people have been shot.
One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene and another person has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Four victims are being treated at Regional One Hospital. Their conditions range from serious to critical.
Investigators are surveying the scene for evidence to figure out what led to this shooting incident.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-2274.
