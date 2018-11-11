Tracking more cold temperatures, rain and possible wintry mix

REST OF WEEK: Wednesday we look to see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. A low pressure system will build off the Gulf Coast Wednesday night into Thursday. This system could give us moisture for a quick snow shower overnight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Much like the system overnight Monday, this does not look to stick and cause issues. We will monitor the Wednesday night system as this will change as we move into next week. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees. We are back into the middle 50s for Friday and then lower 50s Saturday as another quick moving cold front pushes across the region. Overnight lows to end the week and start the weekend will dip into the lower to middle 30s. Overall a very winter-like forecast as we push through the end of fall.