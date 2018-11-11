Tracking more cold temperatures, rain and possible wintry mix

Another day with highs well below average across the Mid-South. Rain starts to build overnight into Monday. As more cold air ushers in, a wintry mix is possible moving into Tuesday.
Waking up on Veterans Day, we are seeing outside temperatures close to 30 degrees. During the day, we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the upper 40s thanks to east winds around 5 mph. We look to remain dry during the day, but tonight we could see a few showers move into the Mid-South as we track our next system that will bring us rain and even some possible wintry mix. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s with northeast winds around 5 mph and cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Winds: East around 5 mph. High: 48.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20% for a shower. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 38.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: A low pressure system will form of the Gulf of Mexico streaming in moisture into the Mid-South. This will give us shower chances during the day Monday. Afternoon highs for Monday will warm into the middle 40s, so we are looking at a cold rain. As a cold front slides into the Mid-South during the evening Monday, we could see some leftover moisture to cause a change over of the rain to a wintry mix. Lows Monday night into Tuesday will dip near freezing. Ground temperatures look to remain warm, that means anything that does fall will not stick and no accumulation is expected. Clouds will diminish during the day Tuesday, but afternoon highs will stay frigid, only warming into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.
REST OF WEEK: Wednesday we look to see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. A low pressure system will build off the Gulf Coast Wednesday night into Thursday. This system could give us moisture for a quick snow shower overnight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Much like the system overnight Monday, this does not look to stick and cause issues. We will monitor the Wednesday night system as this will change as we move into next week. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees. We are back into the middle 50s for Friday and then lower 50s Saturday as another quick moving cold front pushes across the region. Overnight lows to end the week and start the weekend will dip into the lower to middle 30s. Overall a very winter-like forecast as we push through the end of fall.
