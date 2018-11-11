Woman tries to choke police officer at Beale Street bar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after she tried to attack an officer at a bar on Beale Street.
The attack happened after midnight Saturday at Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe.
Police say when they tried to get 30-year-old Brittany Green under control, she grabbed the officer by the throat.
The two wrestled to the the ground and Green tried to grab the officer’s gun.
Green is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
She is currently out on bond and expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
