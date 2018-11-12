Cold forecast this week

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY SNOW? Temperatures will bump up into the lower 40s Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy to start the day, but clouds will move in by afternoon. An upper level low will keep us cold again with highs struggling to hit 40. Rain could change over to sleet and snow late that night into Thursday morning. It all depends on the track of the low. Some accumulation is possible, but it’s too early to say when or where. Check back for updates as we get closer!