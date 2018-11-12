Cold forecast this week

Isolated showers this afternoon and evening. It may end as some flurries or freezing drizzle overnight through sunrise as cold air interacts with some leftover moisture behind the front. Ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. It will be chilly the rest of the day with highs in the mid 40s and a cold north wind. Lows tonight will be around freezing.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80% of showers. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 46.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% of showers/flurries/ freezing drizzle. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Low: 32.
TUESDAY: Clouds may linger for much of the day on Tuesday. Some areas may get some late day sun, mainly eastern Arkansas. It will be bitterly cold with highs in the upper 30s and gusty north winds at 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY SNOW? Temperatures will bump up into the lower 40s Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy to start the day, but clouds will move in by afternoon. An upper level low will keep us cold again with highs struggling to hit 40. Rain could change over to sleet and snow late that night into Thursday morning. It all depends on the track of the low. Some accumulation is possible, but it’s too early to say when or where. Check back for updates as we get closer!
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: Sunshine returns with highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s. It will remain dry all three days.
