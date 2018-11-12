Gambling game in Raleigh leads to double murder over the weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It was a violent weekend across Shelby County – five people were killed in four separate shootings.
As of Monday, no arrests had been made in any of these incidents.
A shooting in Raleigh left two people dead and four hurt.
County investigators said they are making good progress in this investigation.
One of the four survivors remains hospitalized at Regional One Medical Center in non-critical condition.
The first of the weekend shootings happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Sun Ridge Drive in state Representative Larry Miller’s district.
“It seemed as all hell broke loose,” Miller said. “It is so unfortunate that these shootings, these killings happen.”
Shelby County investigators are still piecing together what lead up to the killing of 22-year-old Marquese Taylor and 18-year-old Marcus Conway.
Detectives said Taylor and Conway along with four others, including a 13-year-old, were outside gambling before the shots rang out.
“I hear bits and pieces but, you know what I’m saying,” said Marquese Taylor’s father David Morris. “I am going to let the law do they job. He was a good child. I mean he had haters. I mean I understand that. I knew that.”
Miller, who represents District 88, said no law or boost in law enforcement can stop Memphis' shootings.
“The last thing we want to try to do is to say we need more laws on the books because we have enough laws on the books,” Miller said.
Instead, Miller said we need to take a holistic approach to learn the motivators behind the crimes to truly to fix the problem.
“We could say, and you will hear this, is that we need more police officers,” Miller said. “Yes we need more police officers, but more police officers would not have stopped these incidents.”
Miller said those incidents will keep happening to until we get to the root of the problem.
Sunday was the first time investigators were able to speak with the shooting survivors.
At this time, two remain hospitalized, and investigators are still working to get a suspect description.
