Memphis’ first international district re-branded; offers unique multicultural experience for visitors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Re-branding one of Memphis' busiest roadways is the goal of one organization hoping to turn Summer Avenue into a unique multicultural experience.
From unique restaurants, to thrift shops and hardware stores - If you drive along Summer Avenue - you'll see it all.
"One of our sayings is if you can’t find it on Summer then you don’t need it,” said Meghan Medford, who owns Medford Roofing on Summer.
Medford and teamed up with other local business owners to create the Summer Avenue Merchants Association.
"We are a group of businesses and neighbors that came together just to create a united voice and help revitalize the area,” Medford said.
The group works to recruit new businesses, reduce blight, and team up with the Code Enforcement and the Memphis Police Department to increase safety.
The goal? To create a destination spot for people to enjoy themselves called the International District.
"I mean you can go from Columbia to Jerusalem to Japan without ever leaving Summer Avenue,” Medford said.
The unique restaurants along the busy street were the inspiration behind the name. Now, it’s time to make it official.
"We just got some grant money to do some signage to demarcate the area to brand ourselves the International District,” Medford said.
In addition to the official name change, the group is recruiting new businesses like fitness centers and grocery stores. To go along with the new name, there’s already plans for an International Food Festival.
"We just want to create a place that people want to come to and have fun, eat, shop, hang out and just a place with no blight, that’s safe and family friendly,” Medford said.
Medford hopes the signs will be up to make it official in the next few months.
