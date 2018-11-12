Mid-South natives among final 24 on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Get ready - The live shows on NBC's "The Voice" start tonight, and two Mid-Southerners are vying for your votes.
Twenty-four contestants will start battling for 12 spots.
Atoka native Keith Paluso and Collierville native Reagan Strange are among those 24 facing a do-or-die situation.
Earlier on Monday, the two talked about their feelings ahead of tonight's show.
“His biggest thing with me is don't be nervous,” said Reagan about being on Team Adam. “He'll tell me over and over again, he goes, the biggest thing that will get in your path is nerves.”
“It’s just fantastic, so I’m glad to still be in the game,” said Keith, who’s on Team Kelly.
