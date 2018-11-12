Purse, phone stolen in Midtown ‘Bump and Rob’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman had her purse and phone stolen during an apparently staged accident in Midtown Sunday night, according to Memphis police.
The victim told officers she was driving north near Madison Ave and McLean Blvd when a matte black sedan bumped her from behind just after 8 p.m.
The victim says she got out of her vehicle to check for damage.
A heavyset woman wearing all black and a bonnet got out of the sedan.
As the victim was walking back to her vehicle, she said a man wearing a black pullover also got out of the sedan and demanded her money.
When the victim said she didn’t have any money, the man showed a gun and grabbed the woman’s Louis Vuitton purse and her phone.
The victim told police the couple got back in their car, turned around and drove south towards Union Ave.
The victim went to a nearby Circle K for help and responding officers put out a broadcast for the suspects.
Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
