Shelby County Democrats help Mike Espy in Mississippi runoff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Democrat Mike Espy might be getting some help from across the state line in his bid to defeat Republican Cindy Hyde Smith in a runoff election for US Senate in Mississippi in two weeks.
Corey Strong is chairman of the Shelby County Democratic Party, a party that likely will be working in Mississippi until a runoff election for US Senate on November 27.
“North Mississippi and Memphis are connected at the hip,” Stron said.
Strong said Shelby County Democratic leaders met with Mike Espy’s team Monday and have already been phone banking and writing post cards to try and secure a victory.
“We are looking at potentially having a day of action for members of Shelby County and a concerted effort to go down and support Mike Espy in that race,” Strong said.
Shelby County Democrats were successful this year in a sweep in August of county-wide offices.
“Shelby County Democrats have really come a long way,” said WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson. “Certainly their advice or assistance can’t help but benefit Espy in some way."
Hyde-Smith was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant earlier this year and secured the endorsement of President Donald Trump.
A video of her posted over the weekend went viral where she can be heard making a joking comment about public hanging.
Hyde-Smith previously said any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.
“I put out a statement yesterday and we stand by that statement and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” Hyde-Smith said.
Shelby County Republicans said Monday while they haven’t discussed efforts officially, it’s possible they will organize an effort to rally support her.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.