Wintry Mix Chances Decreasing

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We have been talking since Friday about the potential of a wintry mix Monday night into early Tuesday. Chances have gone down quite a bit since yesterday’s weather model runs. It is still possible that some areas could see a few flakes but the chances are at 20% or lower and those areas in Northeastern Arkansas will have the best chances. It looks like the moisture will not line up with the surge of cold air that will be ushered in behind the cold front. The GFS model had the highest chances of seeing a wintry mix but from the image below you can see it has backed off of that thinking quite a bit. Check out the image below.
There could be a few flakes flying or a brief period of snow or sleet but it will be short-lived and mainly before sunrise. Another chance of a wintry mix is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday but chances appear to be 20% or less at this point. We will continue to monitor.
