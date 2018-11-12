Wintry mix possible this week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A cold front will push into the Mid-South today and give us a chance for rain. Showers will be likely for the morning commute, but rain will become more scattered in the afternoon and evening. A mix of snow and sleet will be possible this evening as cold air interacts with some leftover moisture behind the front. However, ground temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. It will be chilly today with highs in the mid 40s and a cold north wind. Lows this evening will drop into the lower 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 45.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 33.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually clear on Tuesday, so we will have more sun by late afternoon. However, it will be bitterly cold with highs in the upper 30s and blustery north winds. Lows will be in the 20s. Temperatures will bump up into the lower 40s Wednesday. The day will start sunny and dry on Wednesday, but showers will start in the evening. Rain could change over to sleet and snow late that night and could be possible through early Thursday. Ground temperatures are expected to be above freezing, so the wintry mix of precipitation will not stick in most locations. Impacts will be low. Highs will stay in the lower 40s on Thursday, but we will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. More sunshine is expected for the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
