Wintry mix possible this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually clear on Tuesday, so we will have more sun by late afternoon. However, it will be bitterly cold with highs in the upper 30s and blustery north winds. Lows will be in the 20s. Temperatures will bump up into the lower 40s Wednesday. The day will start sunny and dry on Wednesday, but showers will start in the evening. Rain could change over to sleet and snow late that night and could be possible through early Thursday. Ground temperatures are expected to be above freezing, so the wintry mix of precipitation will not stick in most locations. Impacts will be low. Highs will stay in the lower 40s on Thursday, but we will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. More sunshine is expected for the weekend.